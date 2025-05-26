Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $1,135,584.66 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This trade represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STX stock opened at $112.74 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

