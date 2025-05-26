Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 931.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 843.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.