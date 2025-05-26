SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,615,783.50. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,498 shares of company stock worth $8,136,199 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

