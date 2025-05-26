Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Position Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,164,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592 in the last ninety days. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

