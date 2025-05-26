Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blair Schultz bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$630,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

