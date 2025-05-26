Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Insider Transactions at Solstice Gold

In related news, Director Blair Schultz purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$630,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

