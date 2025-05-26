Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.89 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

