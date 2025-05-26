SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,842,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $142.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.