Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2%

SWK stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

View Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.