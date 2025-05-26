State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 3,603 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

