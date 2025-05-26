State of Wyoming Buys 1,200 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Camtek were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

