State of Wyoming Has $151,000 Stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,320 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

NBBK stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $680.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.57.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.