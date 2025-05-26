State of Wyoming Has $157,000 Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $157.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $168.88.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

