State of Wyoming Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 159,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BHE opened at $35.83 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.