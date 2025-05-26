State of Wyoming Has $177,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in IDEX were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,603,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $179.56 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

