State of Wyoming Has $178,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of Wyoming increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,405 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 341,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Up 1.0%

TBI stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $170.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $370.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Taryn R. Owen bought 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. This represents a 3.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on TrueBlue

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.