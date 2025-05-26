State of Wyoming Makes New $152,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.