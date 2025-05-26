State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.21. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TZOO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $59,057,631.36. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,535,450 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

