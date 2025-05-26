State of Wyoming Purchases New Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

