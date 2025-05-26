State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 25,108 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Denny’s by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn purchased 9,815 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,423.28. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

View Our Latest Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $3.81 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.