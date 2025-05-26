State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Repay were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 950,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias bought 174,404 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $723,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,026.60. This represents a 232.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 86,761 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $337,500.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500.29. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 439,702 shares of company stock worth $1,806,974. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

