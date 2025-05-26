State of Wyoming Reduces Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $18,900,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87,098 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 394,381 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.