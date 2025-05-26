State of Wyoming Sells 229 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Wyoming cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 264,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $204.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

