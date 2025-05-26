State of Wyoming Sells 3,959 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $14.92 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $842.52 million, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

