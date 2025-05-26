State of Wyoming Sells 552 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kforce were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kforce by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kforce by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

