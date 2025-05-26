State of Wyoming Takes $153,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $625.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $454,006.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

