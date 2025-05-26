State of Wyoming Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $707.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,828.53. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

