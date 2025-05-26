State of Wyoming Trims Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hub Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 803.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hub Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.68.

Hub Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

