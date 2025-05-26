State of Wyoming Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

