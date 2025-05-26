TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 648.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.