Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

TFX opened at $120.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

