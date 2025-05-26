Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,596,897 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of THC opened at $163.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

