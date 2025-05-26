The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 51,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,162,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after buying an additional 142,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

