The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $89.75 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NYSE TTC opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92. Toro has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $100.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 191.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

