Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.55 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

