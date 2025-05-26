Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $391.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.80. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

