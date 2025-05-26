Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 47,246 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 187.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 120,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,123,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

