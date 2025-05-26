Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 50,795 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 239.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

