Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $623,493,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after buying an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loews by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 179,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $12,727,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of L stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.