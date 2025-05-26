Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 71,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of NIO by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.73. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

