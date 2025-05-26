Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kirby alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $18,749,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KEX opened at $107.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.10. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.