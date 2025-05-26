Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

