Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $65,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $22,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,109,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 428,776 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

