Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in GSK by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.70 on Monday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.