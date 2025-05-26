Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,080.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 662,266 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 9,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFLT opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

