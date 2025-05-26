Tidal Investments LLC Sells 23,149 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

