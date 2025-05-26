Tidal Investments LLC Sells 43,551 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

