Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lantheus by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Lantheus by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

