Tidal Investments LLC Sells 668 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 165,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $9,463,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $134.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.