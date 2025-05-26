Tidal Investments LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

